Crash in central Las Vegas Valley injures pedestrian on an electric scooter

Police investigate a crash Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, at Burnham Avenue and East Flamingo Road in Las Vegas. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

The crash was reported around 9:30 a.m. at Burnham Avenue and East Flamingo Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and impairment is not suspected at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Flamingo is closed in both directions near Burnham.

