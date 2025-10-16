63°F
Crash in central Las Vegas Valley injures pedestrian on an electric scooter

Police investigate a crash Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, at Burnham Avenue and East Flamingo Road in ...
Police investigate a crash Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, at Burnham Avenue and East Flamingo Road in Las Vegas. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)
Police investigate a crash Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, at Burnham Avenue and East Flamingo Road in ...
Police investigate a crash Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, at Burnham Avenue and East Flamingo Road in Las Vegas. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2025 - 10:33 am
 

Police are investigating a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian on an electric scooter Thursday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The crash was reported around 9:30 a.m. at Burnham Avenue and East Flamingo Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and impairment is not suspected at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Flamingo is closed in both directions near Burnham.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

