Crash in northeast Las Vegas Valley shuts down travel lanes
A crash in the northeast Las Vegas Valley on Sunday afternoon has shut down travel lanes and sent a driver to a trauma center.
A crash in the northeast Las Vegas Valley on Sunday afternoon has shut down travel lanes and sent a driver to a trauma center.
The crash occurred just before 3:20 p.m. on North Las Vegas Boulevard and Walnut Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Patricia Heldt. A vehicle crashed into an electrical pole.
The vehicles airbags deployed, and the driver was rendered unconscious.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.