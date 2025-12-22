59°F
Crash in northeast Las Vegas Valley shuts down travel lanes

Police investigate a crash Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, on North Las Vegas Boulevard and Walnut Road ...
Police investigate a crash Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, on North Las Vegas Boulevard and Walnut Road in Las Vegas. (RTC)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2025 - 4:09 pm
 

A crash in the northeast Las Vegas Valley on Sunday afternoon has shut down travel lanes and sent a driver to a trauma center.

The crash occurred just before 3:20 p.m. on North Las Vegas Boulevard and Walnut Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Patricia Heldt. A vehicle crashed into an electrical pole.

The vehicles airbags deployed, and the driver was rendered unconscious.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

