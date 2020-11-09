Crash in northwest Las Vegas closes US 95 northbound lanes
The crash occurred on U.S. 95 northbound at Rancho Drive around 10:12 p.m., according to the Regional Transportation Commission
A crash has left three lanes of traffic blocked on U.S. Highway 95 in the northwest valley late Sunday, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission.
The crash occurred on U.S. 95 northbound at Rancho Drive around 10:12 p.m., the tweet said. The left three lanes of traffic were blocked as of 10:18 p.m.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.