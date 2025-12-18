Crash injures electronic moped operator in western Las Vegas Valley

An electronic moped operator suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon after crashing into a parked vehicle in the western Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just before 2:35 p.m. Spring Leaf Drive north of Starwood Drive, near West Flamingo Road and South Rainbow Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. The operator, a 41-year-old Las Vegas man, was northbound on Spring Leaf and veered to the left, striking a legally parked 2006 Honda Odyssey.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center Trauma, where his injuries were determined to be potentially life-threatening. This case remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

