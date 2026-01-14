Pedestrian killed in crash in west Las Vegas Valley

An intersection in the west Las Vegas Valley is closed Wednesday afternoon for a fatal crash investigation.

Police investigate a crash Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, at West Flamingo Road and South Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas. (RTC FASTCam)

A pedestrian was killed Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in the west Las Vegas Valley.

The crash was reported at 1:55 p.m. at West Flamingo Road and South Rainbow Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene, police said.

The intersection is closed in all directions for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

