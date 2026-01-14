75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian killed in crash in west Las Vegas Valley

Police investigate a crash Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, at West Flamingo Road and South Rainbow Bo ...
Police investigate a crash Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, at West Flamingo Road and South Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas. (RTC FASTCam)
More Stories
New Harry Reid International Airport signage, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Ja ...
Mob Museum opens retail outlet, minimuseum at Reid Airport
Grass has been removed and a crew from Park West is laying down irrigation lines for new desert ...
Lawsuit claims ban on ‘useless grass’ has killed 100K trees in Southern Nevada
A rendering of a Siemens Mobility American Pioneer 220 train, which will be used on Brightline ...
Brightline CEO moves to leadership role to see Vegas-to-So Cal project through
Police investigate a single-vehicle crash Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, near South Jones Boulevard ...
Impairment suspected after crash in central Las Vegas Valley
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2026 - 2:29 pm
 
Updated January 14, 2026 - 2:35 pm

A pedestrian was killed Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in the west Las Vegas Valley.

The crash was reported at 1:55 p.m. at West Flamingo Road and South Rainbow Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene, police said.

The intersection is closed in all directions for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES