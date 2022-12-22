48°F
Local Las Vegas

Crash involving 2 suspected impaired drivers kills passenger

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 22, 2022 - 9:21 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
A passenger died Thursday after two vehicles driven by suspected impaired drivers collided.

A 2018 Hyundai Accent and a 1994 Ford Mustang crashed into each other just after 1 a.m. at East Sahara Avenue and McLeod Drive, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The passenger in the Mustang, who police said was a 36-year-old Las Vegas woman, died later Thursday at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

She had not been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as of Thursday morning.

Taurean Henderson, 37, who police said was driving the Mustang, was booked on charges of driving without a license or insurance and driving under the influence resulting in death.

Henderson was sentenced for attempted possession of a controlled substance in 2018, attempted carrying a concealed firearm in 2021 and unlawful occupancy in August. He pleaded guilty in all three cases.

Kenneth Kaminski, 35, was driving the Accent. He was booked on charges of driving under the influence resulting in death and violation of parole.

Kaminski was put on parole in 2019 after he pleaded guilty to sexual assault with a minor, lewdness with a child under 14 and coercion, according to court records. On Dec. 13, Kaminski put in a petition to be removed from parole, but the petition was denied.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

