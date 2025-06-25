Crash involving Metro patrol vehicle sends officer to UMC

A two-vehicle crash involving a Metropolitan Police Department patrol vehicle Wednesday has traffic tied up in the east Las Vegas Valley.

A two-vehicle crash involving a Metropolitan Police Department patrol vehicle Wednesday has traffic tied up in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just before 2:35 p.m on the 4800 block of East Bonanza Road, near North Nellis Boulevard, according to a Metro statement.

One of the officers was taken to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The public is asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

