Crash involving Metro patrol vehicle sends officer to UMC

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 25, 2025 - 3:35 pm
 

A two-vehicle crash involving a Metropolitan Police Department patrol vehicle Wednesday has traffic tied up in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just before 2:35 p.m on the 4800 block of East Bonanza Road, near North Nellis Boulevard, according to a Metro statement.

One of the officers was taken to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The public is asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

