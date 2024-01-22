48°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Crash involving pedestrian investigated in east Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2024 - 7:38 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Police are investigating a crash Monday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley in which a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries.

The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Boulder Highway and South Nellis Boulevard. The victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The driver remained on scene, and impairment is not suspected at this time.

Police earlier reported that the crash involved a fatality.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas entertainment icon stepping down after 61-year career
Las Vegas entertainment icon stepping down after 61-year career
2
Son of ‘Pawn Stars’ star Rick Harrison dies at age 39
Son of ‘Pawn Stars’ star Rick Harrison dies at age 39
3
Look for these iconic rockers on the Strip in May
Look for these iconic rockers on the Strip in May
4
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
5
CARTOONS: How Trump looks on rollercoasters
CARTOONS: How Trump looks on rollercoasters
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Best of 2023: Top 5 stories by Ricardo Torres-Cortez
Best of 2023: Top 5 stories by Ricardo Torres-Cortez
Building community: Urban farm, greengrocer to serve Historic Westside
Building community: Urban farm, greengrocer to serve Historic Westside
West valley fire leaves 17 displaced
West valley fire leaves 17 displaced
Here’s where you can drop off recycling in the Las Vegas Valley
Here’s where you can drop off recycling in the Las Vegas Valley
Bobbling along: Landmark Las Vegas sign earns new honor
Bobbling along: Landmark Las Vegas sign earns new honor
New Year’s Day baby cuts parents’ party short: ‘I thought it was a fluke’
New Year’s Day baby cuts parents’ party short: ‘I thought it was a fluke’