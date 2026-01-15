69°F
Crash involving pedestrian shuts down portion of central Las Vegas Valley road

Police investigate a crash involving a pedestrian Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, on Martin L. King Bo ...
Police investigate a crash involving a pedestrian Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, on Martin L. King Boulevard and Jimmy Avenue in Las Vegas. (RTC FASTCam)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2026 - 1:49 pm
 

A crash involving a pedestrian Thursday has shut down a section of a road in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The crash was reported just after 1:05 p.m. near the intersection of Martin L. King Boulevard and Jimmy Avenue, just south of West Lake Mead Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The pedestrian was transported to University Medical Center Trauma, and the current condition is unknown.

Southbound Martin Luther King is shut down from Lake Mead to Vegas Drive for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

