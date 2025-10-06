12-year-old bicyclist dies day after crash with school bus

A 12-year-old bicyclist involved in a crash with a school bus Monday afternoon in the north Las Vegas Valley has died, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Clark County coroner’s office said the victim died Tuesday.

The 55 students on the bus and its driver were uninjured, according to a news release.

The bus was westbound on Tropical Parkway, near north Emerald Eagle Street, at about 3:20 p.m., police said. The girl was heading in the same direction in the bike lane.

“A collision happened when the bicyclists collided with the school bus” and was thrown onto a SUV parked on the curb before falling, police said. The incident happened near Lied STEM Academy.

Police said the two motorists, including a man in the SUV, were not believed to be impaired.

The girl’s death is the 124th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2025.

