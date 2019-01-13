Crash kills 1 on 215 in western Las Vegas, NHP says

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on the 215 Beltway near the Sahara Avenue exit.
All lanes were blocked after the crash, the Highway Patrol tweeted at about 11:41 p.m. Traffic was being diverted onto Town Center Drive.
A vehicle struck an unoccupied vehicle on the shoulder of the beltway.
The female driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported to a hospital in critical condition and later died, according to Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk.
215 and Sahara, Las Vegas