Crash kills 1 on 215 in western Las Vegas, NHP says

(Thinkstock)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on the 215 Beltway near the Sahara Avenue exit.

All lanes were blocked after the crash, the Highway Patrol tweeted at about 11:41 p.m. Traffic was being diverted onto Town Center Drive.

A vehicle struck an unoccupied vehicle on the shoulder of the beltway.

The female driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported to a hospital in critical condition and later died, according to Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk.

215 and Sahara, Las Vegas