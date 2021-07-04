Crash kills dirt bike rider in east Las Vegas

The dirt bike left the street for unknown reasons and hit a raised curb, police said.

One person is dead after a crash late Saturday night in east Las Vegas.

Just before 8:30 p.m., a 2001 Yamaha dirt bike was traveling west on East Tropicana Avenue, east of Steptoe Street, a Metropolitan Police Department news release said. The dirt bike left the street for unknown reasons and hit a raised curb, police said.

The rider, a 48-year-old man, struck a light pole on the sidewalk and was ejected. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died, the news release said.

No other information was immediately available.

