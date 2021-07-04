89°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Local Las Vegas

Crash kills dirt bike rider in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 4, 2021 - 8:09 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

One person is dead after a crash late Saturday night in east Las Vegas.

Just before 8:30 p.m., a 2001 Yamaha dirt bike was traveling west on East Tropicana Avenue, east of Steptoe Street, a Metropolitan Police Department news release said. The dirt bike left the street for unknown reasons and hit a raised curb, police said.

The rider, a 48-year-old man, struck a light pole on the sidewalk and was ejected. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died, the news release said.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$164K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
$164K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
2
Daughter of Raiders’ Super Bowl winner seeks Olympic medal
Daughter of Raiders’ Super Bowl winner seeks Olympic medal
3
Summer COVID cases concentrated in wealthier suburbs
Summer COVID cases concentrated in wealthier suburbs
4
First Allegiant Stadium concert: glowing bodies, dancing in aisles
First Allegiant Stadium concert: glowing bodies, dancing in aisles
5
Raiders mailbag: Are Gruden and Carr on the hot seat?
Raiders mailbag: Are Gruden and Carr on the hot seat?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST