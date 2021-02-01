Crash kills motorcyclist, closes stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard South

Police closed the boulevard between Robindale and Warm Springs roads after the crash near far south entrance of the Las Vegas Premium Outlets at 6:55 a.m. Monday.

A crash closed a portion of Las Vegas Boulevard South near Warm Springs Road on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A segment of Las Vegas Boulevard South was closed Monday morning following a crash that killed a motorcyclist.

A sedan with extensive front end damage and a motorcycle were observed at the scene near Warm Springs Road. The motorcycle was in a parking lot adjacent to Las Vegas Boulevard partially underneath a box truck.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said the crash occurred at 6:55 a.m. near the far south entrance of the Las Vegas Premium Outlets.

“The motoryclist was transported to the hospital and later pronounced deceased,” Gordon said.

Gordon said Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed from Warm Springs to Robindale Road through much of the morning. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

