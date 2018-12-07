Crash on Airport Connector near 215 Beltway closes ramp

A Friday morning crash on the northbound Airport Connector has closed the ramp.

(RTC Camera)

Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said the crash was reported at 5:45 a.m. A bus, tractor-trailer and another vehicle were involved in the crash on eastbound 215 Beltway and northbound Airport Connector ramp.

One person was injured and was taken to a hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, Smaka said.

The bus was occupied but it was not known at the time how many people were on board or what bus company was involved, he said.

Smaka said the tractor-trailer may be leaking fuel.

The ramp is expected to be shut down for at least two hours because the bus and tractor-trailer will require specialty tows.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

36.0634012,-115.1509777