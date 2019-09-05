Crash on I-15 near Spaghetti Bowl ties up traffic Thursday morning
A crash on Interstate 15 is causing traffic backups Thursday morning, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission.
A crash on Interstate 15 is causing traffic backups Thursday morning, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission.
The crash is on southbound I-15 where it meets southbound U.S. Highway 95. Traffic cameras show the left lane is blocked, and vehicles are merging right.
The RTC advises drivers to find other routes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.