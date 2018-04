Nevada Highway Patrol and Las Vegas police are responding to a crash on Interstate 15 in the central valley.

(RTC Fast Cameras)

The crash was reported about 6:30 a.m. on northbound I-15 lanes near Tropicana Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s traffic site.

Traffic cameras showed several law enforcement vehicles stopped in the right lanes of the highway. The crash is slowing traffic in the area.

