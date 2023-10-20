Crash south of Las Vegas Strip kills pedestrian

Impairment is suspected after a crash early Friday morning south of the Strip killed a pedestrian.

Police investigate a fatal crash Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, on Las Vegas Blvd. South north of Warm Springs Road in Las Vegas. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

Impairment is suspected after a crash early Friday morning south of the Strip killed a pedestrian.

The crash occurred just before 1 a.m. at the intersection of southbound Las Vegas Blvd. South and East Arby Avenue, north of Warm Springs Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Garcia.

A witness called in the crash, and the driver remained at the scene.

Expect road closures in the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.