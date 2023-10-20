Crash south of Las Vegas Strip kills pedestrian
Impairment is suspected after a crash early Friday morning south of the Strip killed a pedestrian.
The crash occurred just before 1 a.m. at the intersection of southbound Las Vegas Blvd. South and East Arby Avenue, north of Warm Springs Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Garcia.
A witness called in the crash, and the driver remained at the scene.
Expect road closures in the area as the investigation continues.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
