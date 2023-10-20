64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Crash south of Las Vegas Strip kills pedestrian

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2023 - 5:29 am
 
Police investigate a fatal crash Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, on Las Vegas Blvd. South north of Warm ...
Police investigate a fatal crash Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, on Las Vegas Blvd. South north of Warm Springs Road in Las Vegas. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

Impairment is suspected after a crash early Friday morning south of the Strip killed a pedestrian.

The crash occurred just before 1 a.m. at the intersection of southbound Las Vegas Blvd. South and East Arby Avenue, north of Warm Springs Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Garcia.

A witness called in the crash, and the driver remained at the scene.

Expect road closures in the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
1
Woman arrested after Sphere date ends with $57K missing
Woman arrested after Sphere date ends with $57K missing
2
New Summerlin neighborhood planned by Arizona homebuilder
New Summerlin neighborhood planned by Arizona homebuilder
3
Amazon buys 300 acres near Boulder City for $48 million
Amazon buys 300 acres near Boulder City for $48 million
4
CARTOON: Who finally won the Speaker of the House election
CARTOON: Who finally won the Speaker of the House election
5
You won’t need a car in this future downtown Las Vegas neighborhood
You won’t need a car in this future downtown Las Vegas neighborhood
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
1 dead after central Las Vegas Valley crash
1 dead after central Las Vegas Valley crash
Pedestrian facing ‘life-threatening injuries’ after crash
Pedestrian facing ‘life-threatening injuries’ after crash
2 killed in separate Las Vegas crashes
2 killed in separate Las Vegas crashes
Southbound US 93 near Apex closes from crash
Southbound US 93 near Apex closes from crash
Bicyclist killed in northeast Las Vegas Valley hit-and-run crash
Bicyclist killed in northeast Las Vegas Valley hit-and-run crash
One killed in two-vehicle crash in east valley
One killed in two-vehicle crash in east valley