Crash takes out signal lights near Las Vegas Strip

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A vehicle struck a traffic light control box, disabling all lights and signals at Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. drives early Monday, said Metro Lt. David Gordon in a text.

The incident was reported at 1:23 a.m. and repair of the signals is expected to take several hours, Gordon said.

As of 8:15 a.m., the signals were not operational. There was no time estimate for when they would be working.

Two people were in the vehicle and were not injured.

Impairment was suspected and the driver was arrested on unspecified charges.

