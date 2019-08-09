Crashes cause backups on 215 Beltway near Charleston

Drivers can expect bumper-to-bumper traffic Friday morning in both directions on the 215 Beltway approaching Charleston Boulevard as a result of two crashes.

(RTC Cameras)

(RTC Cameras)

The first crash was reported at 6:49 a.m. in the northbound lanes and was blocking the right lane and shoulder as of about 7:15 a.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol and the Regional Transportation Commission.

The crash in the southbound lanes was reported one minute later and also was causing major delays. All but two of the right southbound lanes were closed as of 7:20 a.m.

No other details were immediately available, although on the Highway Patrol’s traffic site, the northbound crash has been listed as a “vehicle accident – injury,” while the southbound crash was characterized as a “vehicle accident – property damage.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.