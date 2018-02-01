Crashes cause traffic to crawl into Las Vegas Spaghetti Bowl

Two Thursday morning crashes on Interstate 15 slowed travel heading into the Spaghetti Bowl.
The first accident was called in about 4:15 a.m. on southbound I-15 just north of Washington Avenue, according to Nevada Highway Patrol. Traffic cameras showed several vehicles on the shoulder of the highway.
By 6:15 a.m. a tow truck had cleared the crash, but traffic was still moving slowly.
The Highway Patrol reported a second crash about 6 a.m. on southbound I-15 near Lake Mead Boulevard, causing further delays. Traffic cameras showed that crash had moved to the shoulder about 15 minutes later.
