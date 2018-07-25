Crashes close Swenson Street in central Las Vegas, police say

The crashes caused police to close Swenson between Sierra Vista Drive and Twain Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department social media post .

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Multiple crashes Tuesday afternoon in the central valley have closed a section of Swenson Street, Las Vegas police said.

The crashes caused police to close Swenson between Sierra Vista Drive and Twain Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department social media post.

Police advised drivers to avoid the area.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.