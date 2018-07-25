Crashes close Swenson Street in central Las Vegas, police say

Multiple crashes Tuesday afternoon in the central valley have closed a section of Swenson Street, Las Vegas police said.
The crashes caused police to close Swenson between Sierra Vista Drive and Twain Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department social media post.
Police advised drivers to avoid the area.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
