The Nevada Highway Patrol is reporting three crashes as the result of an oil spill on westbound 215 Beltway between South Decatur and South Jones boulevards Friday morning.

(RTC Fast Cameras)

NHP said on Twitter that seven vehicles are involved and traffic is being diverted. Drivers should avoid the area and find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

36.068927, -115.207555