Craving holiday deals, Las Vegas Valley shoppers flood stores

Dominique Hubbard’s Thanksgiving started with a small deed of deception.
She and her husband Robert roused their four children before sunrise. Still digesting the previous night’s holiday dinner of turkey, stuffing and sides, the children were dropped off at a friend’s house.
Then, Dominique and Robert grabbed two camping chairs from home. By 9:30 a.m., they were seated in front of the J.C. Penney at the Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson.
A line started forming behind them not long after.
“They have no clue,” Dominique said of her children Thursday afternoon. “They think mommy is just out running errands.”
The sneaky parents were among thousands of local shoppers seeking Thanksgiving Day deals on electronics, video games and other holiday gifts.
The Hubbards’ position in line was enviable. By the time the department store opened at 2 p.m. nearly 1,000 people were waiting behind them; hundreds more arrived soon after.
Marching single file, it took 45 minutes for the entire line to make it inside.
“It’s crazy,” J.C. Penney salon manager Susan Lee said as she handed out coupons to the burgeoning crowd. “Every year we open an hour earlier, and every year it gets busier.”
The nationwide shopping frenzy that was once known as Black Friday — so named because retailers saw it as when they could go in the black, or make a profit, for the year – has crept into Thanksgiving recently.
The change has caused the bargains to lose luster for some shoppers.
Henderson resident Jill Davis, 42, said her family has to go shopping if they want to spend Thanksgiving together and save money on gifts.
She misses the years when there was only Black Friday.
“You were able to have a nice big Thanksgiving then get up and think about Christmas,” she said. “This just doesn’t seem as fun.”
