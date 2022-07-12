Crazy Horse Too’s days are numbered

A notorious strip club is the subject of a demolition order issued June 30 following a string of fires at the structure.

Las Vegas police met with Jacob Love, a code enforcement officer with the city of Las Vegas, in front of the Crazy Horse Too, 2476 Industrial Road, Las Vegas. The city intends to demolish the building after repeated fires and problems with the homeless at the structure. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police met with Jacob Love, a code enforcement officer with the city of Las Vegas, in front of the Crazy Horse Too, 2476 Industrial Road, Las Vegas. The city intends to demolish the building after repeated fires and problems with the homeless at the structure. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Crazy Horse Too, 2476 S. Industrial Road, is seen on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2014. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Crazy Horse Too could be on its last run.

Las Vegas city officials said Monday that the former strip club was the subject of a demolition notice and order issued June 30.

The potential rubout of the club with a history of suspected mob ties and violence at 2476 Industrial Road comes after a string of fires made the blighted, vacant and burned out property seem more like kindling than cabaret over the last five weeks.

“City staff are in the process of obtaining bids to demolish the buildings,” city spokesman Jace Radke wrote in an email on Monday. “Bids are expected returned to the city next week. If the city ends up demolishing the property, the costs would be reimbursed to the city by the property owner.”

Radke said property records show the building is owned by the entity Industrial Road 2440-2497 LLC. The Nevada Secretary of State lists the LLC as being in “default” status with the state. The managing member is listed as Los Angeles-based Canico Capital Group LLC. A request for comment left with Canico on Tuesday morning was not immediately returned.

Radke, meanwhile, said the owner has failed to secure the building and that the owner has not been responsive to the demolition notice and order issued by the city.

The building near Sahara Avenue, not too far from the Las Vegas Strip, was once home to a very bustling strip club. A prior owner, Rick Rizzolo, was the subject of a lengthy racketeering investigation and later sentenced to prison for tax invasion.

In the parking lot of the club in September 2001, a customer who challenged a bar bill had his neck broken, leaving him paralyzed from the neck down.

On Monday morning, the building was nothing more than a sprawling empty shell with broken glass and boarded up windows and doors. Las Vegas police were observed meeting with city Code Enforcement Officer Jacob Love in front of the structure at roughly 11 a.m.

“Its burned down now three times over the last month,” said Shannon Scheeler, owner of Nevada Tire City, at 400 N. Bridge Lane, across the street from the Crazy Horse Too.

“The homeless down here, it’s going crazy down here,” Scheeler said. “There are so many homeless people living in the place. I’ve called code enforcement two or three times … It’s just a real bad situation down in this area right now.”

On Saturday morning, the Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas firefighters responded to a blaze at the Crazy Horse Too. Smoke and flames billowed from the front and rear of the building when firefighters arrived.

Crews knocked down the fire within 15 minutes, Clark County Assistant Fire Chief Scott Carnahan said, and no one was injured. The cause of the blaze remained under investigation as of Monday.

In mid-June, a small fire was extinguished at the rear of the building.

Early last month, firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at the former strip club. Firefighters found heavy smoke rising from the building and an interior engulfed in flames. No injuries were reported.

Scheeler said a petition has circulated through the central Las Vegas neighborhood seeking to have the structure torn down.

“Every morning when I come to work they’ve been filtering out of the Crazy Horse at about seven thirty in the morning,” Sheeler said. “I’ve seen everything from bicycles coming out of there to motorcycles to scooters. I’ve seen girls running in and out of there. I’ve actually had people drive up there, drop people off, unload cars and go into the place. It is a nuisance.”

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.