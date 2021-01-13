Crews battle fire at vacant wedding chapel in central Las Vegas
Las Vegas Boulevard South is closed in both directions near Fourth Street.
No injuries were reported in a fire Tuesday in central Las Vegas.
Firefighters were called just before 5:25 p.m. to a one-story vacant wedding chapel at 1431 Las Vegas Blvd. South, according to a Las Vegas Fire Department news release.
Crews are setting up a defensive operation, the release said. The agency tweeted at 6:21 p.m. that no injuries were reported.
Las Vegas Boulevard South is closed in both directions near Fourth Street.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.