Crews battle fire at vacant wedding chapel in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2021 - 6:04 pm
 
Updated January 12, 2021 - 6:39 pm
Crews battle a fire Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at a vacant building on 1431 Las Vegas Blvd. South in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews battle a fire Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at a vacant building on 1431 Las Vegas Blvd. South in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews battle a fire Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at a vacant building on 1431 Las Vegas Blvd. South in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No injuries were reported in a fire Tuesday in central Las Vegas.

Firefighters were called just before 5:25 p.m. to a one-story vacant wedding chapel at 1431 Las Vegas Blvd. South, according to a Las Vegas Fire Department news release.

Crews are setting up a defensive operation, the release said. The agency tweeted at 6:21 p.m. that no injuries were reported.

Las Vegas Boulevard South is closed in both directions near Fourth Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

