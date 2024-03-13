61°F
Crews battle house fire east of Las Vegas airport

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 13, 2024 - 10:07 am
 
Updated March 13, 2024 - 10:45 am
Crews battle a residential fire Wednesday, March 13, 2024, on the 900 block of De Met Drive, near East Hacienda Drive and the Airport Connector, in Las Vegas. (Tanner Tripp)
Crews battle a residential fire Wednesday, March 13, 2024, on the 900 block of De Met Drive, near East Hacienda Drive and the Airport Connector, in Las Vegas. (Tanner Tripp)
Crews battle a residential fire Wednesday, March 13, 2024, on the 900 block of De Met Drive, near East Hacienda Drive and the Airport Connector, in Las Vegas. (Tanner Tripp)

Crews are battling a residential fire Wednesday morning in a neighborhood just east of Harry Reid International Airport.

The fire was reported just after 9:10 a.m. on the 900 block of De Met Drive, near East Hacienda Drive and the Airport Connector, according to the Clark County Fire Department’s PulsePoint notification system.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

