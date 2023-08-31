82°F
Local Las Vegas

Crews continue to fight fire in western Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2023 - 6:50 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Crews continue to battle a fire Thursday morning at a storage facility that began the night before in the western Las Vegas Valley.

The call came in just before 10:45 p.m. Wednesday for the facility at 3825 S. Durango Drive, near West Spring Mountain Road, according to a Clark County Fire Department news release.

The first arriving unit found the two-story storage facility with smoke and flames coming from the roof. Two engine crews were assigned to force entry into the building and give a report on interior conditions. They found heavy smoke conditions on the second floor. Additional units were assigned to pull lines for fire attack, the release said.

The Metropolitan Police Department was called for traffic control, and a second alarm was added to the response. A defensive fire attack strategy began because of the advanced stage of the fire and the probability that it was in the attic extending laterally through the building.

Arriving units were assigned to all four sides of the building, and aerial master streams were assigned to two corners of the building, the release said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

