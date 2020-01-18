Crews extinguish fire at south Las Vegas Valley home

The Clark County Fire Department responded to a “high” level fire at a one-story home Friday afternoon near Cactus Avenue and Valley View Boulevard.

Clark County Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County Fire Department put out a “high” level structural fire Friday afternoon at a south Las Vegas Valley home.

Fire crews were called to the fire about 4:50 p.m. Friday at a home on the 3600 block of Cactus Avenue, near South Valley View Boulevard, according to an email from the Fire Department. When crews arrived they saw smoke and flames erupting from the home.

The fire was put out about 5:20 p.m., the department said. No injuries were reported.

It was unclear if anyone was displaced because of the fire, which remained under investigation Friday evening. The department had not estimated the cost of damage to the home.

The Henderson Fire Department also responded to the home.

Further information about the fire was not immediately available.

