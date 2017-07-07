ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Crews extinguish fire in vacant Moulin Rouge building near downtown Las Vegas

By Dana Rutkin Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2017 - 11:01 am
 

The Las Vegas Fire Department put out a two-alarm blaze Friday at a vacant apartment complex near the downtown area.

The fire in the apartments at H Street and McWilliams Avenue, which were once part of the Moulin Rouge Hotel, was reported about 10 a.m., the department said on its Twitter account.

It said the complex was engulfed in heavy flames and smoke when firefighters arrived, but crews were able to knock it down and extinguish it.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire was under investigation, though the department indicated it may have been started by squatters.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @DanadRutkin on Twitter.


 

