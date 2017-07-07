Crews extinguish fire in vacant Moulin Rouge building near downtown Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Fire Department said the fire broke out in an apartment complex at H Street and McWilliams Avenue that was once part of the Moulin Rouge Hotel.

Fire crews work on a fire at the closed Moulin Rouge Hotel property in Las Vegas, Friday, July 7, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A person walks at the closed Moulin Rouge Hotel as fire crews work on a fire on the property in Las Vegas, Friday, July 7, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Las Vegas Fire Department put out a two-alarm blaze Friday at a vacant apartment complex near the downtown area.

The fire in the apartments at H Street and McWilliams Avenue, which were once part of the Moulin Rouge Hotel, was reported about 10 a.m., the department said on its Twitter account.

It said the complex was engulfed in heavy flames and smoke when firefighters arrived, but crews were able to knock it down and extinguish it.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire was under investigation, though the department indicated it may have been started by squatters.

