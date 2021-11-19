Crews fight fire at vacant clubhouse in northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas Fire Department crews were dispatched Friday afternoon to a blaze at a vacant golf clubhouse.

Firefighters work to put out a fire at a vacant clubhouse at Silverstone Golf Club on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Severiano del Castillo Galván/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Fire Department crews were dispatched Friday afternoon to a blaze at a vacant clubhouse in the far northwest valley.

The fire was reported about 12:30 p.m. at the Silverstone Golf Club, 8600 Cupp Dr., near Rainbow Boulevard, north of Grand Teton Drive.

The Fire Department declared a “second alarm,” meaning additional resources were responding.

No injuries have been reported at the clubhouse, which was boarded up, the department said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

