Crews fight fire at vacant clubhouse in northwest Las Vegas
Las Vegas Fire Department crews were dispatched Friday afternoon to a blaze at a vacant clubhouse in the far northwest valley.
The fire was reported about 12:30 p.m. at the Silverstone Golf Club, 8600 Cupp Dr., near Rainbow Boulevard, north of Grand Teton Drive.
The Fire Department declared a “second alarm,” meaning additional resources were responding.
No injuries have been reported at the clubhouse, which was boarded up, the department said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
