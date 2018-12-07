Crews fight fire at vacant store in downtown Las Vegas

Firefighters were attempting to extinguish a fire at a vacant store in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday night, the Fire Department said.

Firefighters battle a blaze at 1715 Fremont St. in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue via Twitter)

Firefighters were working to extinguish a fire at a vacant store in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday night, the Fire Department said.

Fire crews began attacking the fire at about 9:45 p.m., according to a tweet from the Las Vegas Fire Department. The fire was at a vacant auto sales building at 1715 Fremont St., just west of Bruce Street.

The bulk of the fire was knocked down at about 10:30 p.m., the Fire Department said. The building’s roof collapsed, and there was heavy smoke in the area, with some flames still visible.

Fremont Street remained closed from Bruce Street to Maryland Parkway.

No injuries were reported, the department said. The cause of the fire was unknown Thursday night.

1715 Fremont St., Las Vegas