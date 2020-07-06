Crews fight house fire in northwest Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas firefighters were battling a house fire Monday morning in the northwest valley, near Torrey Pines Drive and Craig Road.

Las Vegas firefighters battle a house fire in 4000 block of Jory Trail on Monday, July 6, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas firefighters were battling a house fire Monday morning in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

The fire broke out in a residence in the 4000 block of Jory Trail, near Torrey Pines Drive and Craig Road. Firefighters were observed working to extinguish hot spots still burning in the home.

Further details were not immediately released.

