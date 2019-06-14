Crews find body in search for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon

It’s not clear whether the body of that is Jeffrey Kalista, 52, who disappeared Monday after departing for a hike at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Jeffrey Kalista (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A helicopter flies near the Red Rock Overlook on U.S. Highway 159 in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area near Las Vegas Friday, June 14, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A Bureau of Land Management ranger blocks the entrance to the Red Rock Overlook on U.S. Highway 159 in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area near Las Vegas Friday, June 14, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Red Rock Search & Rescue crews searching Red Rock National Conservation Area for a missing hiker who disappeared early this week discovered a man’s body on Friday.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the body was that of Jeffrey Kalista, 52, whose car was found earlier this week at a trailhead inside the Red Rock Canyon. He had departed for the canyon on Monday for a hike, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the body once his family has been notified.

Red Rock Search & Rescue and Metro had been looking for Kalista since Thursday morning, when he was reported missing by his family members.

Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said Friday that foul play was not suspected in the disappearance.

He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat and beige shorts as he departed for the hike. Police said he is 5-foot-9 with blue eyes and brown hair and weighs about 220 pounds.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Metro at 702-828-3111 or 702-828-2907.