Crews keep size of Mt. Charleston wildfire at about 2,800 acres

An air tanker drops fire retardant while fighting the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston on Monday, June 29, 2020, near Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

State Route 158, also known as Deer Creek Road, is closed at Kyle Canyon Road as firefighters battle Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

An air tanker circles after dropping fire retardant behind the ridge line while fighting the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston near Las Vegas Monday, June 29, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The number of firefighters battling the Mahogany Fire near Mount Charleston jumped significantly by Wednesday morning, but officials said the size of the wildfire remains the same.

Kyle Esparza, spokesman for Great Basin Team 7, said on Tuesday the number of firefighters and administrative personnel working to contain the fire was at 240, but by Wednesday morning “it had moved up to 420” personnel.

Still, the size of the fire remains consistent at about 2,800 acres, with about 10 percent containment, Esparza said.

As firefighters and pilots worked together to contain the fire, authorities are urging the public to beware of the extreme fire danger throughout the Southern Nevada region due to dry, hot conditions.

“We ask that folks be extra careful, take precautions and not be reckless,” Esparza said.

The temperature on the Fourth of July weekend is projected to approach 107 degrees. A red flag fire warning was issued by the National Weather Service through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

“Another breezy afternoon will develop Wednesday that will lead to widespread elevated fire weather conditions,” the service said.

