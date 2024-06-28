92°F
Crews locate bodies of 2 missing boaters at Lake Mead

Land is exposed about Callville Bay and the narrows where once was water along the Lake Mead sh ...
Land is exposed about Callville Bay and the narrows where once was water along the Lake Mead shoreline on Monday, March 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
June 28, 2024 - 8:58 am
June 28, 2024 - 8:58 am
 

The National Park Service has recovered the bodies of two missing boaters at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The Park Service on Thursday advised that it was searching for two men who were last seen boating Monday at Lake Mead.

On Friday, the agency updated that it had located the bodies of the two men, who had been boating with friends when they went for a swim and did not return.

The men were found in the Callville Bay area, the Park Service said.

“Lake Mead National Recreation Area officials share their deepest condolences with the family on their loss,” the agency said in a news release.

The identities of the missing men will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

