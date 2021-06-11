Crews make progress fighting wildfire west of Las Vegas

Firefighters were gaining ground Friday on a wildfire that has scorched 1,500 acres in the area of Potosi Mountain, some 20 miles west of Las Vegas.

Large clouds of smoke created by a 200-300 acre fire near Sandy Valley Road and Highway 160 pass over the Strip on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

“Overnight, firefighters made good progress in the lower elevation on the west side of the fire,” a statement from the Bureau of Land Management said. “Today, aircraft will continue to use retardant to stop fire growth to the north in an effort to eliminate impacts to Mt. Springs and Potosi Pass Road areas.”

The federal agency said the fire started at 1:34 p.m. Thursday. It is burning on BLM and U.S. Forest Service lands. The fire’s origin location is roughly 2 miles west of state Route 160 on Sandy Valley Road.

“No injuries have been reported and roads in the area remain open,” the BLM said. “No structures are in immediate threat and the closest is approximately one and a half miles away. Precautionary evacuations have been recommended to all residents and commercial buildings on Potosi Pass Road. Individual notifications have been made.”

Crews from the BLM, the Forest Service, Clark County, the National Park Service and the Nevada Division of Forestry are fighting the fire. An online website tracking firefighter progress listed the blaze at 0 percent contained Thursday night. The BLM did not immediately provide a containment percentage for the fire in its Friday morning statement.

