Crews prevent spread of vehicle fire at gas station near UNLV

A vehicle fire was reported Monday afternoon at a gas station near UNLV, but crews prevented it from spreading beyond a single gas pump.

(Clark County Fire Department)

A vehicle fire was reported Monday afternoon at a gas station near UNLV, but crews prevented it from spreading beyond a single gas pump.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to a Texaco station at Maryland Parkway and Tropicana Avenue just before 4 p.m. after a reported vehicle fire.

As firefighters were on their way to the scene, they were notified that the fire had spread to the gas pumps. Six additional engines, one truck, two rescue units, and two battalion chiefs then were dispatched.

Firefighters isolated the gas pump and put water on the fire, ensuring that it did not spread to the other gas pumps or the structure. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and estimated damage is unclear, according to the Fire Department.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.