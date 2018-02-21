Local Las Vegas

Crews put out fire at vacant home in central Las Vegas

By Jeff Mosier Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2018 - 9:25 pm
 

Las Vegas firefighters responded to a blaze at a vacant house in central Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

The fire at 2013 Wengert Avenue, near Eastern Avenue, was put out after about 30 minutes, the Las Vegas Fire Department said in a news release. No neighboring homes were damaged, and no injuries were reported, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Contact Jeff Mosier at jmosier@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5524. Follow @jeffdmosier on Twitter.

