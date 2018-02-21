Crews put out fire at vacant home in central Las Vegas

The fire at 2013 Wengert Avenue, near Eastern Avenue, was put out after about 30 minutes, the Las Vegas Fire Department said in a news release.

Las Vegas firefighters responded to a blaze at a vacant house in central Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

The fire at 2013 Wengert Avenue, near Eastern Avenue, was put out after about 30 minutes, the Las Vegas Fire Department said in a news release. No neighboring homes were damaged, and no injuries were reported, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

