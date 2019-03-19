Crews put out vehicle fire in central Las Vegas Valley — VIDEO

Vehicle on fire on Spring Mountain near Decatur (Las Vegas Review-Journal/Todd Prince)

No injuries were reported after a vehicle became engulfed in flames Monday night in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The fire was reported just after 6:30 p.m. at 5130 Spring Mountain Road, west of South Decatur Boulevard, according to Capt. Jonathan Wiercinski of the Clark County Fire Department.

Wiercinski said the department closed the call just before 7 p.m.

Metro Lt. Chris Holmes said no one was transported to the hospital.

