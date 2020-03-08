67°F
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire in central Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 8, 2020 - 1:09 pm
 

Crews are responding to a two-alarm fire at a business Sunday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The fire was reported just after 12:20 p.m. at 5333 Arville St., near West Hacienda Avenue, according to the Clark County Fire Department PulsePoint alert.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

