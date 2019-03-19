Crews respond to fiery crash in central Las Vegas Valley — VIDEO

Vehicle on fire on Spring Mountain near Decatur (Las Vegas Review-Journal/Todd Prince)

No injuries were reported after a vehicle became engulfed in flames Monday night in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The fire was reported just after 6:30 p.m. at 5130 Spring Mountain Road, west of South Decatur Boulevard, according to Capt. Jonathan Wiercinski of the Clark County Fire Department.

The car burned about 5 minutes before the firetrucks arrived. It appeared the burning car had been sandwiched between a truck and another car as it had both serious front and back end damage.

Cars continued to pass by as it burned in the middle of the road. The front tires popped, causing the crowd watching to take a few steps back.

Wiercinski said the department closed the call just before 7 p.m.

Metro Lt. Chris Holmes said no one was transported to the hospital.

