5 hurt in central valley apartment fire

One apartment was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, and high winds in the area helped the blaze spread to a neighboring building, a fire official said.

Crews are responding to a fire at a two-story apartment complex in the south Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday afternoon. (Casey Harrison/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At least five people were injured in an apartment fire in the central Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday afternoon that took roughly 100 firefighters to contain.

The Clark County Fire Department received multiple calls at 11:14 a.m. reporting a fire at an apartment complex at 5050 Tamarus Street, near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Spencer Street, Deputy Chief Kenny Holding told reporters at a briefing outside the complex. Crews were on the scene within about five minutes, Holding said.

One apartment was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, and high winds in the area helped the blaze spread to a neighboring building, according to Holding. With high winds, which according to the National Weather Service reached 16 mph on Tuesday, officials deemed the blaze a three-alarm fire and additional units were called.

Holding did not specify the condition of those who were hospitalized and said others were also receiving first aid, and details on those individuals were not available. Several animals were also taken from the impacted unites but their status was unclear, according to Holding.

Holding said that 31 of the 32 units inside the impacted buildings were occupied, and responders were working with the American Red Cross to find those tenants alternative housing. He did not say how many people were displaced.

The number of units damaged and monetary damages have not yet been determined. Neither building had sprinklers, and Holding said that some units may have sustained water damage from the response by crews.

Holding did not say how the fire started or what caused it. Reno Avenue would remain closed from Spencer to Tamarus as crews investigated.

“The crews actually did a fantastic job getting a hold of this fire quickly and extinguishing it,” Holding said. “The problem is, that it affects the power, so we had to shut down the power to both buildings to ensure that a resulting fire doesn’t happen because of the exposed electrical doesn’t happen again. So I would say that more than half of the units were saved and unaffected, but just aren’t going to have power.”

