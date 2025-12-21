64°F
Crews respond to fire at Las Vegas Strip casino parking garage

Crews respond to fire Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, at the employee parking garage of the Aria, 3730 L ...
Crews respond to fire Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, at the employee parking garage of the Aria, 3730 Las Vegas Blvd. South, in Las Vegas. (Clark County Fire Department)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2025 - 12:47 pm
 
Updated December 21, 2025 - 2:26 pm

Crews battled a truck fire Sunday morning at a Las Vegas Strip casino parking garage.

The fire was reported just after 11:10 a.m. in the employee parking garage of the Aria, 3730 S. Las Vegas Blvd., according to a Clark County Fire Department release.

The first unit saw smoke showing from the eighth floor of the parking structure between T-Mobile Arena and Aria. They found a truck fully involved in fire that had also reached two other vehicles.

The fire was knocked down and a primary all clear was achieved around 11:35 a.m.

No injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation, and a cause has yet to be determined.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

