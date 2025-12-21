Crews respond to fire at Las Vegas Strip casino parking garage

With stakes sky high, 3 takeaways from this week’s Colorado River conference

Crews respond to fire Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, at the employee parking garage of the Aria, 3730 Las Vegas Blvd. South, in Las Vegas. (Clark County Fire Department)

Crews battled a truck fire Sunday morning at a Las Vegas Strip casino parking garage.

The fire was reported just after 11:10 a.m. in the employee parking garage of the Aria, 3730 S. Las Vegas Blvd., according to a Clark County Fire Department release.

The first unit saw smoke showing from the eighth floor of the parking structure between T-Mobile Arena and Aria. They found a truck fully involved in fire that had also reached two other vehicles.

The fire was knocked down and a primary all clear was achieved around 11:35 a.m.

No injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation, and a cause has yet to be determined.

