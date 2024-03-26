Crews respond to hotel elevator fire in south Las Vegas Valley

The Clark County Fire Department responded to the DoubleTree Hotel near Warm Springs Road and the 215 Beltway around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Las Vegas police ‘tired of scraping people up off the streets,’ sheriff says

Strat operator promotes one executive, finds new role for another

The Clark County Fire Department Tuesday responded to a fire in the elevator shaft of a south Las Vegas Valley hotel.

At around 2:20 a.m., crews arrived at the DoubleTree Hotel, near Warm Springs Road and the 215 Beltway, and saw smoke coming from the building, according to Deputy Fire Chief Steven DePue.

The fire was contained to the elevator shaft and it was extinguished before there was any extension to the rest of the building.

DePue said no one was injured and the hotel remained open. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.