Crews respond to hotel elevator fire in south Las Vegas Valley

Clark County Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 26, 2024 - 8:01 am
 
Updated March 26, 2024 - 8:56 am

The Clark County Fire Department Tuesday responded to a fire in the elevator shaft of a south Las Vegas Valley hotel.

At around 2:20 a.m., crews arrived at the DoubleTree Hotel, near Warm Springs Road and the 215 Beltway, and saw smoke coming from the building, according to Deputy Fire Chief Steven DePue.

The fire was contained to the elevator shaft and it was extinguished before there was any extension to the rest of the building.

DePue said no one was injured and the hotel remained open. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

The Arts District in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) ...
What is Las Vegas’ Brewery Row?
By / RJ

The Brewery Row concept was introduced as another way to make the Arts District area near Downtown Las Vegas stand out by offering many different beer options.

