Crews respond to structure fire in Las Vegas’ Chinatown area

Crews are responding to a structure fire early Friday morning in Las Vegas' Chinatown area on Dec.26, 2025. (RTC Fast Cam/NDOT)

Crews are responding to a structure fire early Friday morning in Las Vegas’ Chinatown area.

According to PulsePoint, the fire was reported at about 5:50 a.m. near Spring Mountain Road and Valley View Boulevard.

A request for information from the Clark County Fire Department was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.