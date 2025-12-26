Crews respond to structure fire in Las Vegas’ Chinatown area
Crews are responding to a structure fire early Friday morning in Las Vegas’ Chinatown area.
According to PulsePoint, the fire was reported at about 5:50 a.m. near Spring Mountain Road and Valley View Boulevard.
A request for information from the Clark County Fire Department was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.