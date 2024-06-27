Crews searching for 2 missing people at Lake Mead
The National Park Service is searching for two missing people at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
The agency confirmed in an email Thursday afternoon that it is searching for two males who were last seen on Monday at Lake Mead.
The Park Service advised that they have been searching since Monday for the pair.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.