Crews searching for 2 missing people at Lake Mead

Water is flowing again into Boulder Harbor after the shoreline receded leaving it empty last y ...
Water is flowing again into Boulder Harbor after the shoreline receded leaving it empty last year at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, outside Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2024 - 2:01 pm
 

The National Park Service is searching for two missing people at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The agency confirmed in an email Thursday afternoon that it is searching for two males who were last seen on Monday at Lake Mead.

The Park Service advised that they have been searching since Monday for the pair.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

