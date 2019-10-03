Critical Condition: Accounts from One October — PODCAST

“Critical Condition” is a five-part podcast series that explores the story of two police officers whose lives intersect with a woman in dire straits on Oct. 1, 2017.

“Critical Condition” is a five-part podcast series produced by the Las Vegas Review-Journal that explores the story of two Metropolitan Police Department officers whose lives intersect with a woman in dire straits on Oct. 1, 2017. New episodes will be released every Tuesday throughout the month of October.

With interviews and review of police body camera footage, the podcast revisits the night of the mass shooting in detail. In part one, “Beyond Critical,” officers Richard Cole and Brandon Engstrom are called to the Route 91 Harvest festival as shots ring out and chaos ensues.

Listen to “Critical Condition: Accounts from One October” on the Review-Journal website or subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play or wherever you listen to your podcasts.