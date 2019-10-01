Crosses honoring Oct. 1 shooting victims return to Las Vegas Strip

Greg Zanis placed 58 crosses near the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign Monday night, an unexpected move after Clark County requested a change of venue.

Greg Zannis was back on the Las Vegas Strip with 58 new crosses to honor the victims of the Oct. 1 shooting two years ago. (Alexis Egeland / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Zanis, of suburban Chicago, placed the crosses at the memorial after the Oct. 1, 2017, Route 91 Harvest festival shooting, and again a year later. This year the county asked that he instead place them outside the county government center downtown from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, citing pedestrian safety concerns.

“We’re not going to cause any trouble; we just want to spread love to these families,” he said of his motivation for sticking to the script from previous years. He added that he didn’t want to sound arrogant, but “I have a key to the city for doing this.”

He was referencing a Key to the Las Vegas Strip that he was given for his efforts. Zanis makes and personalizes the crosses, each of which represents a person killed in the shooting.

