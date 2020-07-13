Crowd marches on Las Vegas Strip demanding justice for murdered Fort Hood soldier
A crowd of 20 cars and 50 marchers moved down a sizzling Las Vegas Strip Sunday to demand justice for Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, a soldier who was found murdered near the army base at Fort Hood, Texas, in June after she had spoken up about sexual harassment in the Army.
Guillen, 20, was believed to have been murdered April 22 inside a Fort Hood armory. After her remains were found in June the prime suspect in the case fatally shot himself in Killeen, Texas.
Marches have taken place across the country over the past several days. Sunday was declared Justice for Vanessa Guillen Day in Austin, Texas.
The Las Vegas march was organized by Allante Williams, and began at Hooters at 4:30 p.m. On a Facebook post, Williams said, “We demand justice for Vanessa,” and “We DEMAND recruitment reform” and that Fort Hood be decommissioned.
Another dead soldier from the base was found dead days before Guillen’s remains were discovered.
On Friday U.S. Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy said he would order a full independent review of Guillen’s case and the command climate and culture at Fort Hood.