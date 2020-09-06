Crowds fill parts of Las Vegas Strip on Saturday night
Nevada’s COVID-19 safety protocols remain in place, but events show several tourist areas crowded with tourists, many of them not wearing masks.
Before the Labor Day weekend, one of the government’s top infectious disease experts had voiced concern that the holiday weekend could trigger outbreaks that hit during the Memorial Day and Fourth of July holidays.
“I look upon the Labor Day weekend really as a critical point,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious diseases, said in an Associated Press story. “Are we going to go in the right direction and continue the momentum downward, or are we going to have to step back a bit as we start another surge?”
If photos from Saturday night festivities are any indication, Las Vegas appears to have a ways to go in ensuring social distancing and mask requirements are followed in some of the city’s most trafficked areas.
Large crowds were observed in front of The Fountains at the Bellagio, The Forum Shop at Caesars, downtown Las Vegas and at The Linq. Crowds were seen with many people in close proximity of each other, several without masks on.
