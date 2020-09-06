Crowds fill parts of Las Vegas Strip on Saturday night

Nevada’s COVID-19 safety protocols remain in place, but events show several tourist areas crowded with tourists, many of them not wearing masks.

A crowd crosses Bellagio Drive during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

The Fountains of Bellagio on the Strip are crowed during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Visitors cross Las Vegas Boulevard from the Bellagio toward Paris during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Visitors cross Las Vegas Boulevard on the Strip during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

People mill in and out of Harrah's on the Strip during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Visitors pass by The Forum Shops at Caesars on the Strip during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Visitors wait to cross the street outside Caesars Palace on the Strip during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

The LINQ is crowded with visitors during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Traffic fills Las Vegas Boulevard as visitors crowd the Strip during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Mia Munguia, 3, left, Keytlin Munguia, 9, second from left, and Allison Mendia, 9, third from left, of Honduras, watch the Fountains of Bellagio on the Strip during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Both pedestrian and motorist traffic picked up on the Strip during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

California couple Kristina Cruz and Hector Echeverria, left, share a moment outside Caesars Palace during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Visitors to the Strip pass by Harrah's and the LINQ during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Las Vegas Strip visitors cross Las Vegas Boulevard outside The Mirage during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

The line at Fat Tuesday extends past Casino Royale and almost to Harrah's during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Some visitors wore masks while walking past Caesars Palace on the Strip while others refrained during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

A visitor to the Strip cheers while driving down Las Vegas Boulevard during Labor Day weekend on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Nevada’s COVID-19 safety protocols remain in place — wear a mask and limit the size of gatherings, but events on the Las Vegas Strip and downtown Saturday night show several tourist areas crowded with tourists, many of them not wearing masks.

Before the Labor Day weekend, one of the government’s top infectious disease experts had voiced concern that the holiday weekend could trigger outbreaks that hit during the Memorial Day and Fourth of July holidays.

“I look upon the Labor Day weekend really as a critical point,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious diseases, said in an Associated Press story. “Are we going to go in the right direction and continue the momentum downward, or are we going to have to step back a bit as we start another surge?”

If photos from Saturday night festivities are any indication, Las Vegas appears to have a ways to go in ensuring social distancing and mask requirements are followed in some of the city’s most trafficked areas.

Large crowds were observed in front of The Fountains at the Bellagio, The Forum Shop at Caesars, downtown Las Vegas and at The Linq. Crowds were seen with many people in close proximity of each other, several without masks on.

